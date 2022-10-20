Serbia starts talks with IMF on new loan arrangement

Share:







Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP, Ilustracija

Serbia's central bank NBS said that a meeting on Thursday "marked the beginning of official talks between Serbia and the International Monetary Fund mission." The talks are expected to last until 4 November. No details on the potential loan involved were released.

The Serbian Ministry of Finance said that future reform goals are to be agreed with the IMF, “as well as a new financial arrangement.” A Finance Ministry delegation, led by Minister Sinisa Mali, will have separate talks with the IMF delegation which was received on Thursday at the NBS.

Serbia’s delegation is led by NBS governor, Jorgovanka Tabakovic. Talks will focus on the current “fiscal, monetary and overall macro-economic developments, including the implementation of the agreed economic program and the modalities of future cooperation,” said NBS.

During their visit to Serbia IMF representatives will have a series of meetings with state officials to discuss the results achieved within the current Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI) arrangement, which is of advisory nature.

Minister Mali earlier said that a new arrangement with the IMF would mean “additional security for Serbia.”