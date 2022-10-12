Serbia’s capital Belgrade most polluted city on Earth on Wednesday morning

Share:







Source: N1

The Serbian capital had the highest level of air pollution in the world on Wednesday morning according to the IQAir Earth portal, the Serbian state television RTS said.

It said that the city’s Beo Eko portal just said that the air in Belgrade was polluted. According to IQAir Earth, Belgrade and New Delhi were the two most polluted cities on the planet.

IQAir Earth data showed that several other cities in Serbia were on the most polluted list – Uzice, Cacak, Obrenovac, Gornji Milanovic and Pozarevac.