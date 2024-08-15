Several quakes shake Croatia; five on Peljesac

Podijeli :

After three earthquakes in the early morning on the Peljesac peninsula in southern Croatia, including two minor and one moderate quake, the Croatian Seismological Service registered another moderate quake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale at 11:01 am.

The earthquake, which occurred at 11:01 am on Thursday, had its epicentre on Peljesac and had a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale, with an estimated intensity of IV on the EMS scale, according to the Croatian Seismological Service.

Earlier in the morning, Peljesac had experienced a series of earthquakes: a 2.2 magnitude quake at 5:15 am, followed by a 2.1 magnitude quake at 5:21 am and a stronger 3.5 magnitude quake at 5:33 am.

In addition, the seismological service reported a small earthquake near the town of Ludbreg between Varazdin and Koprivnica with a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale at 5.44 am on Thursday morning.