Several quakes shake Croatia; five on Peljesac

After three earthquakes in the early morning on the Peljesac peninsula in southern Croatia, including two minor and one moderate quake, the Croatian Seismological Service registered another moderate quake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale at 11:01 am.
The earthquake, which occurred at 11:01 am on Thursday, had its epicentre on Peljesac and had a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale, with an estimated intensity of IV on the EMS scale, according to the Croatian Seismological Service.
Earlier in the morning, Peljesac had experienced a series of earthquakes: a 2.2 magnitude quake at 5:15 am, followed by a 2.1 magnitude quake at 5:21 am and a stronger 3.5 magnitude quake at 5:33 am.
In addition, the seismological service reported a small earthquake near the town of Ludbreg between Varazdin and Koprivnica with a magnitude of 2.4 on the Richter scale at 5.44 am on Thursday morning.
