Survey: Young people trust family but not friends

The Institute for Social Research in Zagreb on Monday published the findings of a survey which show a high level of trust among youth in family members, but a much lower one in friends, neighbours and schoolmates.

The findings were published on the occasion of the International Day of Families. The goal of the project was to scientifically follow the effects of the pandemic and the 2020 earthquakes on the education system, children and young people. The project was carried out in 167 schools with the participation of 12,744 students.

The findings show that 22.8% of young people trust their friends, 6.8% their neighbours and 5.5% their schoolmates.

A majority of young people is satisfied with the relations with their parents, although girls are less satisfied, with 72.8% of young people trusting their parents, but girls less than boys.

Also, 9.4% of 17-year-olds is unhappy with the relations with their parents, while 18.2% are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.

“Our goal is to strengthen the voice of young people regarding family relations based on scientific research conducted on large samples,” the Institute said.

“Family as a primary community has the strongest influence on the development of children and youth,” the Institute said, adding that their perspectives are rarely taken into consideration in social discussions on family relations and the drafting of family policies.

The voice of youth is crucial for understanding the quality of family relations in Croatia, the Institute said.

Secondary school students said COVID had a negative impact on the relations with their parents, while having a positive impact among primary school students.

The negative impact of digital technologies was mostly cited by 17-year-old girls, while one in four said it impacted the quality of the relations with family members.