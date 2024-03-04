The 10th Parliament will be dissolved on 22 March, the elections will take place at the end of May

Podijeli :

Tomislav Miletic/PIXSELL

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday that the current 10th Parliament, which was established in July 2020, will soon end its four-year term and be dissolved by 22 March, while elections for the new legislature will take place before the European Parliament elections in June.

After a meeting of the leadership of the ruling HDZ party, Plenkovic told the press that they had made some important decisions for the dissolution of the current Sabor and for the organisation of the next parliamentary elections.

This makes the current parliamentary session the last of the current national legislative period.

The HDZ will hold its party congress on 17 March to prepare for the elections.

The party’s Secretary General, Krunoslav Katicic, was appointed today as the head of the party’s working group responsible for preparing the elections.

Minister of Culture and Media Nina Obuljen-Korzinek has been tasked with drawing up the election programme.

Plenkovic will be the HDZ’s No. 1 candidate in constituency No. 1, while Sabor spokesman Gordan Jandrokovic will lead the HDZ candidacy in constituency No. 2.

The prefect of Varazdin County, Anđelko Stricak, will lead the HDZ candidacy in constituency no. 3.

The HDZ lists in the other seven constituencies are led by Defence Minister Ivan Anusic, Labour Minister Marin Piletic, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, Veterans’ Affairs Minister Tomo Medved, Transport Minister Oleg Butkovic, Justice Minister Ivan Malenica and Construction Minister Branko Bacic.

The list for constituency no. 11, which includes Croats outside Croatia, is headed by Zvonko Milas, State Secretary of the State Office for Croats outside Croatia.