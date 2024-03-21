Tomasevic: Tender for the preparation of project documentation for the future waste management centre published for public consultation

Podijeli :

N1

The Mayor of the City of Zagreb Tomislav Tomasevic announced on Thursday that a tender for the preparation of project documentation for the future waste management centre to be built in the eastern Zagreb district of Resnik has been published for public consultation and that the centre is to be built by 2028.

“The new waste management centre in Resnik will process mixed municipal waste, biowaste and dry recyclables such as paper, plastic and metal without endangering the health and quality of life of Resnik residents,” said the mayor, adding that the construction of the facilities would be sufficient to close the Jakusevec municipal landfill.

As part of a tender worth 1.1 million euros, a company is to be selected to prepare an environmental impact study with accompanying documentation and the design for the waste management centre and obtain the necessary permits.

Tomasevic pointed out that the project for the waste management centre will cost 140 million euros.