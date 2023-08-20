UEFA: Dinamo to play matches without away fans for remainder of 2023/24 season

UEFA has decided that fans of GNK Dinamo will not be allowed to attend any away matches as a minimum for the remainder of the 2023/24 season of UEFA club competitions following recent football fan riots in Athens in which a Greek national was killed.
“Following an assessment made by UEFA, all matches involving visiting GNK Dinamo supporters are considered to be high risk and this was unfortunately confirmed by the extreme gravity of incidents due to the presence in Athens of GNK Dinamo supporters, in spite of the decision not to provide them with tickets for the match in question,” UEFA said in a statement.
The incidents in question occurred ahead of the postponed UEFA Champions League third qualifying round match between AEK Athens and GNK Dinamo Zagreb, initially scheduled for 9 August 2023, in Athens, resulting in the death of 29-year-old AEK supporter Michalis Katsouris. Participating in the fan violence were supporters of Dinamo, Panathinaikos and AEK.
“GNK Dinamo are furthermore requested, in conjunction with the relevant political, public security and football authorities in Croatia, to devise and implement a strategy to eradicate football-related violence associated with their club. UEFA expects to receive a report in due course from the club, with detail of the action plan drawn up to address this significant problem,” UEFA says in the statement.
“While GNK Dinamo and their respective opponents must do their utmost to prevent GNK Dinamo supporters from travelling, visiting teams travelling to Croatia may continue to receive their full allocation of tickets and GNK Dinamo and the relevant public authorities must take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of visiting supporters,” UEFA said.
Komentari ()Prikaži sve komentare