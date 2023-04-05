US State Secretary talks Croatia’s role in EU integration of Western Balkans

Podijeli :

OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL / AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman on Wednesday in Brussels with the main topic of talks between the two officials being Croatia's key role in the integration of the Western Balkans with Europe and growing energy importance.

This is a good opportunity to talk about the key role that Croatia plays in the integration of the Western Balkans with Europe, about its increasingly important role in energy and about the work that we do together here in NATO, including helping Ukraine, Blinken said ahead of the meeting with Grlic-Radman.

The two spoke on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers who gathered for a two-day meeting in Brussels to discuss sustainable and long-term aid to Ukraine.

Within the framework of the Comprehensive Aid Package (CAP), Croatia will provide half a million euros to Ukraine, it has been providing it with humanitarian aid and it has received thousands of Ukrainian refugees, Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said.

“We will help Ukraine with our experience from the 1991-95 war, including through a project of psychological assistance to veterans and mine clearance,” he said.