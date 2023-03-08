Women members of EPP call for more security, equal opportunities for women

Podijeli :

N1/Ilustracija

On the occasion of International Women's Day, 8 March, women members of the European People's Party (EPP) Group in the European Parliament called for the equal treatment of violence against women in all EU members and for ensuring equal business opportunities for women.

A joint statement signed by Croatian MEP Zeljana Zovko (HDZ/EPP) and Irish MEP Frances Fitzgerald (Fine Gael Party/EPP), coordinator of the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, says that last year more than 100 women were killed, including 13 in Croatia, 11 in Ireland, and as many as 9 in Spain in December alone.

Even though in eight EU countries free and genuine consent has changed the definition of rape, most EU countries still demand proof of violence in order to issue a rape indictment, and rape in one EU country does not constitute rape in another, the MEPs say, calling for a common minimum standard in the EU.

Noting that they were working on the first EU law ever to combat violence against women, they say that the directive would cover five elements – equal minimum standards for crimes; safe reporting and risk assessment procedures; respect for victims’ privacy in court proceedings and the right to compensation; support to victims via help lines and crisis centres; and better coordination and cooperation among member states in matters of cross-border crime.

Greater equality – higher GDP

If women were offered equal opportunities, GDP in the EU could increase by up to 3.15 trillion euro by 2050, according to the European Gender Equality Institute, said Croatian MEP Suncana Glavak (HDZ/EPP), noting that it was necessary to reduce the pay gap between men and women, which in the EU stands at 13% and in Croatia at 11%.

The EP in November adopted a directive on women on management boards which obliges leading retail chains to take action so that by 2026 the share of women in their management increases by at least 40%.

The purpose of this directive, along with directives on equal pay and work-life balance, is to provide a basis for the future equality of women and men in the EU, she said.