Zagreb investing €200m in purchase of 80 new trams

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic and KONCAR - Elektricna vozila d.d. CEO Josip Ninic on Tuesday signed an agreement for the procurement of an additional 20 new trams, in addition to 20 that are already being manufactured.

These trams are likely to be introduced to the city’s public transport system next spring.

Tomasevic said it makes him happy to see that the first new trams will be added to the ZET company’s fleet after 15 years and that they are made in Zagreb.

The first batch of 20 trams was financed with EU funds, and the mayor hopes that the subsequent batch of 20 trams will also be funded in this way.

The investment in the first 40 shorter trams costs €80 million, and an additional 120 million is needed for 40 long tram cars.

According to the information on the ZET website, the Zagreb public transport system has a fleet of 277 trams, including 142 low-floor trams.