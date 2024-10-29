Zagreb is one of the most stressful cities in Europe for drivers

Podijeli :

Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

In a recent study conducted by DiscoverCars.com, Zagreb was highlighted as one of the most stressful cities in Europe to drive in, sharing first place with Vienna. The study, which aimed to identify the most demanding driving environments in Europe, focussed on measuring the difference in drivers' heart rates between resting and driving.

In Zagreb, this “stress rating” reached a significant level due to traffic congestion, difficult parking conditions and the general city structure. Specifically, the driver in Zagreb recorded a peak heart rate of 115 bpm while driving, compared to a resting rate of 75 bpm.

This significant difference indicates an increased level of stress while driving and reflects the demands of driving on the busy roads of the Croatian capital.

Stressful rush hours and frequent traffic jams

The stress experienced by drivers in Zagreb can largely be attributed to heavy traffic congestion, especially during morning and late afternoon rush hours. On roads such as Zagrebacka Avenue, a major thoroughfare, traffic jams are frequent, making it difficult to drive smoothly through the city.

Drivers report significant delays and extended stop-and-go conditions that can make commuting tedious and stressful. Locals also point to the difficulties of finding parking, especially in the city centre where parking spaces are scarce and often in high demand.

For visitors and locals alike, this can mean driving around blocks or allowing extra time to find a parking space. Feedback from local drivers paints a picture of a vibrant, historic city where navigating the busy streets often requires extra patience and adaptability.

Zagreb’s unique challenges for drivers

In addition, Zagreb’s urban design and infrastructure can be particularly challenging for drivers used to less busy areas. Many parts of the city centre are densely populated with both vehicles and pedestrians, and intersections can quickly become confusing or lead to traffic jams, especially for those unfamiliar with the layout.

Compared to other cities in the study, where drivers experienced lower levels of stress, the hectic pace and limited space in Zagreb present a particular challenge for drivers.

For those looking for a change from the intense urban driving environment, Zagreb offers a scenic escape in the form of Sljeme Mountain, which is only a 30-minute drive from the city centre. Sljeme offers a completely different experience with lush forest trails and sweeping views of the surrounding landscapes and is a favourite destination for those looking to relax.

The full list of the most stressful cities to drive in can be found here and here.