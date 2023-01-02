Zagreb Stock Exchange sees positive start to New Year

Podijeli :

Source: Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

The main Zagreb Stock Exchange indices launched the year on a positive note on Monday, on the first day of trading in the euro currency, with indices rising significantly.

The Crobex increased by 0.95% to 1,998 points and the Crobex10 rose by 0.65% to 1,163 points. All sector indices recorded an increase.

Regular trading amounted to €91,000, with an additional €337,300 generated in block trading of the preferred shares of the Adris insurance and tourism group, with a price of €48.3 per share.

Adris’ preferred shares also generated €18,700 in regular trading at €49 per share or 1.45% more than on the last trading day of 2022.

Of business announcements on the exchange, Ericsson Nikola Tesla announced that it had signed new contracts worth €2.4 million, aimed at the further digital transition in society. Ericsson has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Culture and Media for services to develop the National Archive Information System and another contract with the Ministry of Interior related to green border protection.