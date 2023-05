Deseci vojnika NATO-a ozlijeđeni u sukobima sa srpskim prosvjednicima na Kosovu

#NATO strongly condemns the unprovoked attacks against ⁦@NATO_KFOR⁩ troops in northern #Kosovo, which led to a number of them being injured. Such attacks are totally unacceptable. #KFOR will take all necessary actions to fulfil its UN mandate. https://t.co/A7p6ovxsLN

— Oana Lungescu (@NATOpress) May 29, 2023