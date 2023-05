History is being made in #Podgorica. Milo Dukanovic is handing over the helm to Montenegros new president Jakov Milatovic, after 33 years in power as president and prime minister. ⁦@NorwayMFA⁩ pic.twitter.com/yY8PI0i7OJ

— Jørn Gjelstad (@JornGjelstad) May 20, 2023