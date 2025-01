VIDEO / Nijemac se penjao Everestom kad je zatreslo 7 po Richteru: Nije mu prvi put

Everest – Earthquake-Update Jost Kobusch

After the 7.1 earthquake of this morning, Jost Kobusch descended, he is safe.

He was at his camp 1 when the earthquake happened. He felt, his tent was moving, and on his left and/or right a big serac fell.

