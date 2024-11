FOTO, VIDEO / Pogledajte ATACMS projektil izbliza: Ovim su moćnim oružjem Ukrajinci gađali Ruse

Fighter Bomber reported that 7 of 8 ATACMS were shot down over Kursk, and the airbase was empty with no targets

The Russian MOD reported that all 8 ATACMS Missiles were shot down

In reality, at least 5 ATACMS successfully struck Kursk Air Base, likely destroying an S-400 System pic.twitter.com/INkNvdYQhU

— Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) November 25, 2024