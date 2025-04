MAPA / La Niña nestala nakon samo tri mjeseca: Što to znači za prognozu u 2025.?

That’s a wrap — NOAA says La Niña is over.

The event peaked on Feb. 2, when the 30-day Relative Oceanic Niño Index, which accounts for the current state of the tropical oceans, reached -1.31˚C.

The traditional index bottomed out at -0.79˚C. pic.twitter.com/W7L5QKCh3r

— Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) April 10, 2025