VIDEO / Napad nožem u školi u Francuskoj: Jedan učenik ubijen, ima teško ozlijeđenih

🚨🇫🇷 HORROR IN FRANCE: TEEN STABS 4 CLASSMATES IN HIGH SCHOOL ATTACK

A 15-year-old student at Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides High School in Nantes, western France, launched a violent attack today, entering two classrooms and stabbing at least four classmates before being restrained… pic.twitter.com/HerS0SrRu6

— The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) April 24, 2025