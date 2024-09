VIDEO / Nevrijeme u susjedstvu: Poplave poharale sjever Italije

⚠️🇮🇹 | ITALY FLOOD ALERT

EMILIA-ROMAGNA UNDER WATER

– Zena torrent overflows in Pianoro

– 300mm+ rain in 48 hours

– Multiple rivers at critical level (Level 3)

REGION AFFECTED

– South-eastern Emilia-Romagna, italy #Alluvione | #Bologna | #maltempo

pic.twitter.com/Df1QCGZH31

— Weather monitor (@Weathermonitors) September 19, 2024