VIDEO / Dramatična snimka ruskog udara na Ukrajinu: “Ovako izgleda mir kada pustite ubojice da diktiraju uvjete”

I want you to watch this video and judge for yourself. Does this look like Putin wants peace? Does this make Trump look like a peacekeeper?

This is the city of Dobropillia. No military targets. Just homes, families, lives. Eleven dead. Thirty injured.

Now, take a moment. Think…

March 8, 2025