Washington Post: SAD predložile Ukrajini da prizna Krim

❗️Ukraine does not legally recognize the occupation of Crimea, – Zelensky

“There is nothing to talk about – this is outside our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine (…) This will not happen,” the president emphasized. pic.twitter.com/LfhY1TJ2RM

— 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) April 22, 2025