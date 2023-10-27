2023 budget revision adopted by parliament

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

The 151-seat parliament on Friday adopted by majority vote the government-sponsored budget revision, which increases budget revenue by €1.1 billion to €27.7 billion and outlays by 1.2 billion to €29.3 billion.

The 2023 budget revision and budget projections for 2024 and 2025 were supported by 77 deputies while 41 voted against.

The main reasons for the revision were an increase in allocations for post-earthquake reconstruction, wages, pensions and for farmers, and government aid schemes for households and the business sector designed to help them cope with high inflation.

The budget revision also includes an increase in revenue from extra profit tax in the amount of €360 million.

The general government budget deficit is to amount to 0.3% or €235 million.

The government also revised its projection for economic growth for this year from 0.7% to 2.8%, and the public debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of the year is expected to be at 60.7%.

After the government, the parliamentary majority, too, rejected close to 190 amendments to this year’s second budget revision, submitted by opposition party groups and deputies, with most of them having been submitted by MPs of the Most party.

No amendments were submitted by members of the parliamentary majority.

The parliament also rejected two proposals, put forward by the Mozemo! party, for the government to adopt by 15 December, in line with the Regional Development Act, a development index for local and regional government units, and for the government to secure in next year’s budget funding for the remediation of unlawful landfills resulting from the cessation of operation of waste management companies.