African swine fever confirmed at 97 farms in Croatia

Pixabay

African swine fever (ASF) has been confirmed at 97 farms in 11 municipalities in Croatia, with the largest number of animals affected in three municipalities in eastern Vukovar-Srijem County, the national ASF crisis management team said.

The team met on Monday to present a plan to assist pig farmers in alleviating the consequences of the disease.

The Agriculture Ministry confirmed that funding had been secured to compensate the farmers for the euthanised animals and related damage. Minister Marija Vuckovic said that the necessary measures were put in place as soon as the first case was reported.

The crisis management team supported the measures being implemented in the restricted zones and agreed on new measures relating to the protection, examination and euthanasia of animals. It was confirmed that euthanasia was being implemented in compliance with animal welfare measures.