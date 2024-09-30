Arrests in Split-Dalmatia County: Several suspects charged with obstruction of justice

Podijeli :

Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL

Several people were arrested on Monday in Split-Dalmatia County on suspicion of having committed criminal offences against the judiciary, according to the USKOK (Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organized Crime) and the police.

N1 has learnt unofficially that it is about exerting pressure on witnesses in a case that was initiated after a violent confrontation near Split in mid-2020.

The suspects are accused of obstructing the process of gathering evidence.

According to unofficial information, the suspects are members of the criminal underworld and allegedly pressurised Jozo Cabraja, who was an important witness in the Mario Boljat murder case.

Several people are involved in the investigation

After questioning the suspects, the USKOK will make a decision on how to proceed in this case. The public will be informed in due course, the USKOK explained.

The police also commented on the arrests.

“Police officers from the Split-Dalmatia Police Directorate, the Organised Crime Service, in coordination with the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organized Crime, opened a criminal investigation this morning on suspicion of criminal acts against the judiciary,” they wrote.

“The investigation concerns several people. Urgent evidentiary measures will be carried out during the course of the day. Once the investigation is complete, the police will file a criminal complaint with the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organized Crime,” the police said.