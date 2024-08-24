Bosnian and Serbian citizen arrested in Croatia with over 5.5 kilograms of cocaine

Podijeli :

A 49-year-old dual citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia was arrested in Cavle near Rijeka with more than 5.5 kilograms of cocaine, according to a statement released today by the police of Primorje-Gorski Kotar County.

The criminal investigation into the suspect, who is accused of drug production and trafficking, was conducted by the Drug Crime Service of the Rijeka Police Department in collaboration with the Traffic Police Station of Rijeka.

The suspect was stopped on Friday in Cavle, where a police dog trained in drug detection confirmed the presence of illegal substances in his vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, which was conducted under the order of the investigating judge of the Rijeka County Court, police found and seized five packages containing a total of 5.525 kilograms of cocaine in the car’s trunk.

The investigation established a well-founded suspicion that the suspect possessed the drugs for the purpose of further distribution. A criminal charge has been filed against him with the competent state prosecutor’s office, and he has been placed under the custody of the detention supervisor, according to the police statement.