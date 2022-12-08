Brussels gives the go ahead for Croatia to join EU’s passport-free travel area

Podijeli :

Source: STRINGER / AFP

European Union interior ministers on Thursday expressed their unanimous support for Croatia's accession to the Schengen area, while no consensus was reached on Bulgaria and Romania, state news platform Hina said, citing "diplomatic sources"

Croatia has become the 27th member of the EU’s passport-free travel area. All border controls will be lifted at land and sea border crossing points on 1 January 2023 and at airports on 26 March 2023.

“Bulgaria and Romania failed to receive support because there was no consensus,” Hina added.