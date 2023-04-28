City official: Video from pathology ward authentic but setup suspected

Podijeli :

Robert Anic/PIXSELL

Zagreb city administration spokeswoman Dinka Zivalj said on Friday that a video showing bodies lying on the floor of the pathology ward of Zagreb's Sveti Duh Hospital was authentic but that despite the shortage of refrigerated cabinets, bodies had not been handled that way during the term of the current hospital director and that the city authorities suspected a setup.

“The video is authentic, and the media said that it was two weeks old but according to the pathology ward’s head, there were no situations in April in which bodies would be kept outside refrigerated cabinets, let alone on the floor”, Zivalj told reporters outside the city government building.

She underlined that the hospital management suspected the case to be a setup.

“The current assumption is that this was done on purpose, that someone took the bodies out of the body lockers and took pictures of them”, she said, adding that the hospital would file a criminal report.

“We are still investigating the matter… the hospital will file a criminal report and it is up to the police to act on it,” she said.

Zivalj stressed, however, that the hospital lacked a sufficient number of refrigerated cabinets, which was why its director Ana-Maria Simundic had launched a public procurement procedure.

The pathology ward currently has 12 body lockers and an additional 15 are being procured, she said.

Asked how, considering the evident shortage of lockers, the bodies of the deceased had been handled on the pathology ward, Zivalj said that during imundic’s term bodies had never been placed on the floor but that there were situations when they had to be kept on examination tables.

Keeping bodies on examination tables is in line with hospital rules but a situation in which bodies would be placed on the floor is not and it did not happen, she said.

Zivalj added that an inspection team made an unannounced visit to the hospital on Friday but did not find any irregularities.