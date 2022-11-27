Croatia defeats Canada with 4:1 at the World Cup in Qatar

Podijeli :

Source: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

The Croatian national football team achieved its first victory at the World Cup in Qatar by defeating Canada with a score of 4:1 in group F.

Although the Canadians took the lead in the second minute of the match with a goal by Alphonse Davies, Croatia turned the game around before halftime with goals from Andrej Kramaric and Marko Livaja, as well as another goal by Kramaric 20 minutes before the end. Lovro Majer scored the final goal.

After the second round, Croatia and Morocco lead with four points each. Belgium has three, while Canada has no points.

In the last, third round of this group F, Croatia – Belgium and Canada – Morocco will play on Thursday from 16:00.