Croatian city of Koprivnica ‘hires’ a hawk to get rid of crows

Pixabay

The City of Koprivnica has engaged a renowned Croatian falconer, Vitold Kosir, and his hawk in the campaign against the nesting of crows that are causing more and more trouble to residents of this northern city and its utilities company.

Kosir’s Harris’s hawk whose name is Spela is hired to scare crows and force them out of the city and thus prevent them from nesting in Koprivnica.

This bird of prey will be “on duty” several times in the coming days.

The falconer has already identified the places where crows are settled and on Monday, the campaign of chasing crows started.

Spela is expected to fly over the city square and park several times in the next few days to keep crows out of town.