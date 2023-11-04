Croatians from Gaza arrive in Croatia: “We went through horrors, I can’t describe it…”

Podijeli :

Six Croatian citizens, evacuated from the Gaza Strip, landed at Zagreb's Franjo Tudjman Airport on Saturday.

“We are fine, the journey was long. I can’t describe the emotions. We have gone through horrors, so far everything possible has been bombed, hospitals, schools… There was a Croatian citizen there, a friend, she was killed a few days ago. My immediate family is with me, but all my other relatives are left. There have been many attacks before, but never like this, this is terrible, genocide”, one lady said.

“It was very difficult. Thank God we got here. The situation is – dead were everywhere in the streets,” said one man and stopped because he could no longer hold back his tears.

“We didn’t have contact for several days, but we spoke on the phone. He went to the bank for internet, but it was unsafe. He went to visit his relatives at the end of September. Those who stayed, they have nowhere to go, they didn’t want to go anywhere, they said it was better to stay there than to give their land to someone, and we can only pray for them. Every day was agony, you wake up with the news, you sleep with it,” the daughter of a Croatian citizen who arrived on another flight said.