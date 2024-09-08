Croatia’s car sales in first eight months up 12.1% year on year

In the first eight months of 2024, 47,659 new passenger vehicles were sold in Croatia, 12.1% more than in the same period of 2023, according to data from the Promocija Plus market research agency.

In August alone, 3,296 new cars were sold, down 5.1% from August 2023.

The best-selling make from January through August was Skoda, with 6,346 units sold, giving the manufacturer a 13.3% market share. Volkswagen came second with 5,526 new cars sold and an 11.5% market share, while Renault was third, with 3,582 vehicles sold and a 7.5% share.

In the first eight months of this year, 52.8% of the buyers of new cars opted for petrol-fuelled vehicles, 23.8% bought hybrids, 18.5% diesel cars, 2.9% electric vehicles and 1.9% gas-powered vehicles.