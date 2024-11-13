Croatia’s price puzzle: Everyday things are more expensive than in Germany

Podijeli :

Damir Spehar/PIXSELL

The price difference in products between Croatia and Germany in Müller drugstores is becoming increasingly clear. Many items are more expensive in Croatia than in Germany.

For example, children’s products are more expensive in Croatia – Hipp baby food is 37% more expensive and the popular Pampers nappies cost 18% more.

Merci chocolate sticks are a striking example: they are 66% more expensive in Croatia than in Germany. Croatian shoppers pay €6.29 for this item, while Germans can buy the same product for just €3.79. There are similar discrepancies for other brands such as Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello chocolates, with prices in Croatia being 46% and 48% higher respectively.

Different tax policies

Significant price differences can also be seen in the healthy food category. For example, Alnatura muesli costs 20% more in Croatia, while corn waffles are 55% more expensive than in Germany.

Cosmetics and hygiene products are significantly more expensive in Croatia. Nivea Men Fresh Active deodorant is 69% more expensive and Nivea shaving gel costs 60% more.

Weisser Riese Universal Wash Gel costs €6.99 in Croatia and is therefore 57% more expensive than the German price of €4.45.

These discrepancies reflect a wider trend where drugstores and retailers often adjust prices to reflect local markets and distribution costs. This is particularly evident in Croatia, which is part of the EU but still has a different tax policy compared to Germany.