Daily: 14% margin between eligible voters and adult residents in Croatia

Podijeli :

Source: Unsplash (ilustracija)

All the Croatian counties have more voters registered in electoral rolls than the number of residents of full age, and the margin is nearly 14 percent at the level of the whole country, the Jutarnji List daily reported on Monday.

For the sake of comparison, the electoral rolls valid for the May 2021 local elections included nearly 450,000 people more than the number of residents above 18 years old, according to the findings of the census taken in August 2021, the Zagreb-based daily reported.

Broken down by county, two eastern counties — Slavonski Brod-Posavina County and Vukovar-Srijem County — as well Zadar County in Dalmatia had more voters in the registers than their total population.

Broken down by city, Makarska has, for instance 38.6% more voters registered in the rolls than adult residents enumerated in the last census. In Vukovar, this margin is 18.8%, and in Rijeka 13.2%, while the City of Split has a margin of 11.5% and Osijek 10.6%.

The smallest difference between the stats in electoral rolls and the 2021 census results is registered in the north of Croatia.