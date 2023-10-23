Fuel prices to go down in Croatia as of Tuesday

Podijeli :

Vlada RH

The Croatian government passed a decree on Monday reducing fuel prices for the next two weeks starting from Tuesday.

The price of regular petrol will go down by 5 cents to €1.46 a litre, the price of regular diesel will fall by 3 cents to €1.56 a litre, while blue-dyed diesel, used by farmers and fishermen, will cost €1.02 a litre, down by 3 cents.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be sold at €1.22 a kilogram for tanks, a decrease of 2 cents, and at €1.79 a kilogram for cylinders, a decrease of 1 cent.

Without the government’s intervention, regular petrol would cost €1.59, regular diesel €1.71, blue-dyed diesel €1.11, and LNG €1.47 for tanks and €2.10 for cylinders.