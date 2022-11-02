In September 2022 Croatia’s industrial sector shed 0.5 pct jobs year-on-year

Share:







Source: Unsplash (ilustracija)

Croatia's industrial sector in September 2022 shed 0.5 percent of jobs year-on-year, state agency Hina said on Wednesday, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

Hina did not report absolute numbers, nor did they offer any explanation for these changes.

“According to the national classification of activities,” Hina said, without clarifying, “compared with August 2022, the number of workers dropped by 0.1 percent in the processing industry and grew by 0.3 percent in mining and quarrying while remaining the same in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.”

In the processing industry, the number of workers dropped in the manufacture of computers and electronic and optical devices by 7.6 percent, the manufacture of other transport equipment by 7.4 percent, the manufacture of textiles by 3.4 percent and the manufacture of beverages by 1.9 percent.

The number of workers grew in the repair and installment of machines and equipment by 2.5 percent, the manufacture of electrical equipment by 1.7 percent, the manufacture of machines and devices by 1.5 percent, and the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers by 1.4 percent.

Compared with September 2021, the number of workers in mining and quarrying dropped by 2.5 percent, the processing industry by 0.4 percent, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by 0.1 percent.

In the first nine months of 2022 the number of industrial workers dropped by 0.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

“Labor productivity in January-September 2022 was 3.1 percent higher than in the same period last year,” Hina said.