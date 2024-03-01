Inflation in Croatia in February rises 0.2 percent on the month, estimates show

Podijeli :

N1

The Croatian state statistics bureau (DZS) on Friday published the latest data on inflation in Croatia.

“According to the first estimate, prices of goods and services for personal consumption, as measured by the consumer price index, were on average 4,1 percent higher in February 2024 compared to the same month 2023, while they were on average 0.2 percent higer compared to January 2024,” DZS reported.

According to the main components of the index (specific aggregates), the estimated annual rate of change is 6.4 percent for services, 5.5 percent for food, beverages, and tobacco, 2.5 percent for industrial non-food products excluding energy, and 0.4 percent for energy.

The increase in the rate of change at the monthly level was estimated at 1.5 percent for the energy component and 0.5 percent for the services component, while the decrease in the rate was estimated at 0.4 percent for the food, beverages and tobacco component and 0.2 percent for the non-energy industrial non-food component, according to the DZS.