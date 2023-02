Podijeli :

Source: Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL/Ilustracija

An Italian fishing boat was caught illegally fishing in Croatian waters south of Mljet island on Friday, Dubrovnik-Neretva County police said.

The boat was seized after a one-hour pursuit and headed back into international waters after the completion of misdemeanour proceedings against its commander at the Dubrovnik Municipal Court, the police added.

Aboard the boat were three Italian nationals, including the commander, and four Indonesian nationals.