M3.5 quake recorded near Glina in central Croatia

Source: EMSC

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale and IV-V degree on the EMS scale was registered some 11 kilometers north of Glina at 11:52 hours on Wednesday, state agency Hina said, citing a report by the state seismological service.

The quake’s epicenter was about 10 kilometers away from the epicenter of the massive 6.4M Petrinja quake which hit the central Croatian region of Banija in December 2020 and caused considerable damage.

Hina did not report any damage or injuries on Wednesday.