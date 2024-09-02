Net, gross wages rise in Q2 in all counties

Podijeli :

The average monthly net and gross wages in the second quarter of this year increased in all counties compared to the same period last year, according to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics.

The average monthly net wage saw the highest increase in Vukovar-Srijem County, by 19.8% to €1,200. The smallest increase was in Istria and Medjimurje counties, by 14.7%, to €1,231 and €1,209, respectively.

The highest average monthly net wage was paid in the City of Zagreb, amounting to €1,537, a yearly increase of 15.3%, while the lowest was paid in Virovitica-Podravina County, amounting to €1,168, an increase of 18.8%.

The average net wage at the state level in the second quarter was €1,321, 16.4% higher than in the same period last year.

The average monthly gross wage in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 saw the highest increase in Lika-Senj County, by 20.7% to €1,659, and the smallest increase in Zagreb County, by 14.3%, to €1,811.

The highest average monthly gross wage was paid in the City of Zagreb, amounting to €2,226, 16.1% higher than in the second quarter of 2023, while the lowest was paid in Virovitica-Podravina County, amounting to €1,554, 18.8% higher than last year.

At the state level, the average monthly gross wage amounted to €1,827, 16.7% higher than in the second quarter of 2023.