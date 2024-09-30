New COVID-19 variant XEC expected to cause a global surge this autumn, warns imunologist

Podijeli :

Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL

The coronavirus pandemic has not yet subsided. There have been new infections throughout the summer and now the number is rising again.

According to the Croatian Institute of Public Health (HZJZ), more than 2,000 new cases were registered last week. Immunologist Prof. Dr Zlatko Trobonjaca comments on what we can expect in autumn.

Last year’s flu season was not particularly strong, which opens up the possibility that this year’s could be more intense. However, according to experts, it is difficult to predict in advance how severe the coming flu epidemic will be.

XEC variant has a significant advantage over earlier forms

As far as COVID-19 is concerned, Prof Trobonjaca points out that a new variant of the virus, XEC, a recombinant version, will spread this autumn. It has already been detected in countries such as Germany, the Netherlands, the USA and China. The appearance of the virus in such distant places means that it has already spread worldwide.

“XEC is a recombinant variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, meaning it was created by combining two earlier forms of the virus, both sub-variants of the Omicron variant. Their genomes merged and combined, resulting in this mutant, which has a significant advantage over earlier forms. It is better able to escape immunity and will certainly dominate the world and trigger a new COVID wave,” Trobonjaca told the daily Jutarnji list.

Increased interest in COVID-19 vaccinations

The HZJZ is not planning to tighten the recommendations for the time being, but it is calling on citizens to get vaccinated. A vaccine based on the JN.1 subvariant is currently being used and a vaccine targeting the KP.2 subvariant, both from the Omicron family, will soon be available.

The HZJZ notes that there has been an increased interest in COVID-19 vaccinations in recent weeks.

The vaccination recommendations are similar to those for the flu — priority is given to older people (65+), people with chronic diseases (lung, heart, kidney, liver, haematological, diabetes and other metabolic diseases) and immunocompromised people.