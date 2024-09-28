Number of constructed buildings and apartments goes up in Croatia

Podijeli :

Luka stanzl/PIXSELL/ilustracija

Last year, 7,032 buildings were completed in Croatia, representing a 3.3% increase compared to 2022.

At the same time, 16,552 new apartments were finished, marking a 4.3% increase, according to data released by the Croatian Bureau of Statistics.

Of the 7,032 completed buildings, 86% (6,027) were residential, while 1,005 (14%) were non-residential.

A total of 16,552 new apartments were completed, with an average usable area of 90.5 square meters.

By type of construction, 93% of the apartments were newly built, 6% were extensions/additions to existing buildings, and 1% were conversions of non-residential spaces into apartments.

Of the apartments completed last year, 16,496 were for permanent residence, while 56 were holiday homes.

The largest number of apartments was built in Zagreb, while the fewest were constructed in Virovitica-Podravina County (48) and Požega-Slavonija County (57).