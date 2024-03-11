Obuljen-Korzinek: We are not trying to create a smokescreen

Podijeli :

Minister of Culture and Media Nina Obuljen-Korzinek on Monday rejected the claim by European Public Prosecutor Laura Kövesi that the government is trying to create "a kind of smokescreen" in the case of possible embezzlement involving the Faculty of Geodesy, which was involved in the 3D survey after the earthquake.

“I would not attach any particular significance to that part of their explanation. I think their statement has fully confirmed what we have been saying all along. Our government has taken a decision on the establishment of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) and on Croatia’s accession to it. However, after a press release was issued by the EPPO claiming that EU funds were used for the 3D survey, we were also obliged to warn that national funds were used. We are not creating a smokescreen,” said the minister.

It is in the government’s interest to investigate whether anyone has embezzled or attempted to embezzle funds intended for post-earthquake reconstruction and emergency measures following the 2020 earthquake.

“I have an interest in the successes of the ministry being talked about and the historic efforts of the professionals being promoted, rather than suspicions of subsidy fraud overshadowing the entire reconstruction process,” the minister said.

“I am very interested in the clarification of the case and I must say that the Ministry’s control mechanisms have worked, it has been verified that all commissioned work is carried out and that nothing is overpaid.”

She recalled that decisions had to be made quickly in these urgent circumstances.

Just two days after the earthquake, we started 3D surveying of buildings, and how the funds were spent is the subject of investigations, she said.

“In these difficult times we made responsible decisions, we carried out the historical reconstructions and took responsibility for the state assets and buildings in the city of Zagreb, the entire public infrastructure of cultural assets in Greater Zagreb,” the minister said, adding that it was in her interest that anyone who tried to take advantage of the situation for their personal gain be investigated.

When asked by the press whether she had anything against the EPPO investigating the case, the minister reiterated that it was in the government’s interest for everyone to conduct investigations in their area of responsibility.

“In this case, national funds were involved,” she said, adding that the questions should be addressed to the Minister of Justice, courts and prosecutorial authorities and not to her.

“As far as I know, all of them are in permanent contact and I am sure they will find the only right solution.”

She went on to say that she had been carrying out her ministerial duties responsibly for eight years and that she was not involved in this alleged case. “I am very keen to bring this case to a conclusion,” she added.