Opposition party demands resignation of education minister over school stabbing

Pixsell/Matija Habljak

The Croatian Sovereignists (HS) declared on Friday that Education Minister Radovan Fuchs should resign on moral grounds following the fatal stabbing at a primary school in Zagreb this morning.

“All high-ranking officials in the country have condemned this unfortunate event, but no one has yet resigned, even if only on moral grounds. We refer in particular to the Minister of Science and Education, Radovan Fuchs,” the opposition group stated in a press release.

As the responsible minister, he is politically responsible for the safety of students and pupils, said the HS and expressed its condolences to the family of the first-grader who died from the stab wounds.

The knife attack at Precko Primary School, in which one child died and several others were injured, was perpetrated by a 19-year-old former student of the school who had a history of mental health problems.

All five people who suffered stab wounds in the attack are being treated in Zagreb hospitals and are in a stable condition. However, three of the injured require surgical treatment, said Health Minister Irena Hrstic.