Parliament gives consent to Croatian troops to participate in NATO and EU-led missions

The parliament on Friday gave its consent for the deployment of Croatian troops in several peace missions led by NATO, the EU or in coalition missions.

Croatian soldiers will take part in the Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP), a NATO-allied forward-deployed defence and deterrence military force in central and eastern Europe, which is in Poland, as well as in the NATO-led multinational battlegroups in Hungary and Bulgaria, the current NATO-led mission in Iraq as well as NATO’s maritime security mission “Sea Guardian”, the “Inherent Resolve” mission and the EU-led “EUNAVFOR – Atalanta” and “EUNAVFOR Med Irini” missions.

So far, 11,130 Croatians have been included in international peace missions, and currently 313 Croatians are taking part in 11 missions abroad which are under the command of NATO, the EU or the UN.

The parliament gave its consent to foreign armed forces of NATO’s members to cross the Croatian border and to the Croatian army service people to move abroad within NATO’s New Force Model (NFM) in 2024.

The government has said that the disturbed international geopolitical and security architecture hints at the importance of unity and cooperation among the allies and partners.