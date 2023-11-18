Plenkovic: Defenders’ bravery obliges us to protect dignity of Homeland War

Podijeli :

Karlo Klasić/Pixsell

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic stated on Saturday that the bravery of Croatian defenders and all who gave their lives for the free Croatia obliges us to protect the dignity of the Homeland War and work for the prosperity of Croatia.

Plenkovic writes on the X platform that on Homeland War Victims Remembrance Day and Vukovar and Škabrnja Victims Remembrance Day, Croata pays tribute to its defenders and all who gave their lives for the freedom of the country.

On Saturday, 18 November, Homeland War Victims Remembrance Day and Vukovar and Škabrnja Victims Remembrance Day are being marked throughout the country.

The day-long official commemorative events started at 1000 hrs in Vukovar with the top officials being in the remembrance procession.