Precko school attacker to be transferred to a psychiatric hospital

Zeljko Lukunic/PIXSELL

The 19-year-old attacker on the Precko primary school will be transferred from the Sveti Duh clinical hospital to the Vrapce Psychiatric Hospital. In an attack the likes of which Croatia has never seen before, a seven-year-old boy was killed and three other children and a teacher were injured.

After treatment for his self-inflicted injuries, the attacker will be transferred to a psychiatric hospital where his condition will be examined, the daily Jutarnji list reports unofficially.

The injured teacher is expected to be released from hospital this week

All the children who were injured in the attack have been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home. The teacher who was injured by the attacker is expected to be released from hospital on Tuesday or Wednesday.

As a reminder, on 20 December at around 9:50 a.m., a young man injured a teacher and several students with a sharp object at the primary school in Precko. One boy died from the injuries. After the attack, he fled the school and hid in a nearby health centre, where he attempted suicide. It later emerged that the 19-year-old had previously had mental health problems and had been treated at the Sveti Ivan psychiatric clinic.

In response to the attack, the ministry has launched an inspection of this facility, the results of which will be announced later this week to determine whether any failures occurred.