Prices in Croatia continue to grow, salaries don’t follow suit, says daily

Tomislav Miletić/Pixsell

More than 800,000 Croatian salaries range between €560 and €877, the average pension is approximately €400, and instead of increasing income, authorities announce new price increases, the Vecernji List daily reported on Saturday.

Croatian citizens entered March fearing a new price shock that was quite openly and clearly announced, leaving no room for hope that price hikes would somehow bypass them, Vecernji List wrote.

On Easter, Croatians could be eating the most expensive eggs in Europe. The first year of the war in Ukraine has also passed, which deeply shook the energy market and brought uncertainty across the continent.

A new increase in gas prices is announced, and if predictions come true, heating will become a luxury for quite a few Croatian citizens, just like housing itself, the daily said.

Real estate prices have skyrocketed in the last year, and it is almost impossible to rent a smaller, “decent” apartment in Zagreb for less than €400 euros.