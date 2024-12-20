Saturday declared a National Day of Mourning following Zagreb school attack

Podijeli :

Robert Anic / Pixsell

The Croatian government has declared Saturday, 21 December, a National Day of Mourning to honor the victims of the tragic attack on Precko Primary School in Zagreb. This follows an earlier decision by the city of Zagreb to declare the same day a Day of Mourning.

The attack, which occurred on Friday, claimed the life of one student and left several others, including children and a teacher, injured. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased student and extended his sympathies to all those affected by the tragedy.

“I convey my deepest condolences to the family of the student who tragically lost their life at Precko Primary School in Zagreb. We sympathise with all the injured and their families, as well as with the students and staff of the school,” the prime minister stated on the social media platform X.

Flags at half-mast, entertainment events cancelled

He added, “All the injured have been admitted to hospitals, and we hope for their swift recovery. Crisis teams are on the ground, the investigation is ongoing, and all relevant authorities will determine the circumstances of this great tragedy, which has shaken us all.”

On the National Day of Mourning, flags across the country will be flown at half-mast, and black flags will be displayed on buildings of public institutions. Entertainment events will be canceled, and music in public spaces will be adjusted to reflect the somber occasion.

The mayor of Zagreb, Tomislav Tomasevic, urged local radio and television stations to adapt their programming in line with the day’s significance. “There will be no entertainment events on the Day of Mourning, and the music played in public places should be appropriate to the Day of Mourning,” the city administration announced.