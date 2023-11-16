Split city budget to rise by €100 million in 2024, mayor says

Podijeli :

Unsplash

Split Mayor Ivica Puljak said on Thursday that the city budget for 2024 would be €100 million higher than this year's budget, which would be the largest annual increase in the city budget ever.

“This year’s budget will amount to around €235 million after its revision, and next year it will amount to €335 million,” the mayor told reporters ahead of a session of the Split City Council.

Puljak explained that the increase would be secured through loans from the European Investment Bank, some of the EU funds, and own funds.

“The €100 million increase is necessary because next year major projects are to be implemented, including the construction of kindergartens in the neighborhoods of Kila, Pujanke, Mertojak and Zrnovnica, school gyms, school extensions and several car parks, and the continuation of work on the Dračevac technological park, the Znjan project, and several sports halls, as well as the launch of work on the reconstruction of the Poljud stadium,” Puljak said.