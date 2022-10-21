Volume of construction work in August inches up 1.6 pct year-on-year

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

The volume of construction work in Croatia in August 2022 was 1.6 percent up year-on-year, and 0.2 percent down from the previous month, state news agency Hina said on Friday, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

The volume of works on buildings was 4.7 percent up year-on-year, while the volume of work on other types of structures was 2.7 percent down.

Over the first eight months of this year, the volume of construction work was 3.9 percent up from the same period in 2021, with the volume of construction work on buildings going up 5.1 percent and the volume of work on other types of structures by 2.1 percent.